All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5047 Woodland Avenue - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

5047 Woodland Avenue - 1

5047 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5047 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a gorgeous updated Duplex in the center of the city! This unit is on the second floor. This Unit is ready to call home. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Just gather your belongs and move on it!

Don't miss out this is a steal!

Apply online today - www.nalamanagement.com
Call for a showing - 816-905-6252

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 Woodland Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary