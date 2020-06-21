5047 Woodland Avenue - 1

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a gorgeous updated Duplex in the center of the city! This unit is on the second floor. This Unit is ready to call home. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Just gather your belongs and move on it!



Don't miss out this is a steal!



Apply online today - www.nalamanagement.com

Call for a showing - 816-905-6252