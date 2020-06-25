All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

5046 Glenside Ct

5046 Glenside Court · No Longer Available
Location

5046 Glenside Court, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hills West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5046 Glenside Ct Kansas City, MO 64129
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in KCMO available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in KCMO. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/755395
App fees differ online

(RLNE4992474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 Glenside Ct have any available units?
5046 Glenside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 Glenside Ct have?
Some of 5046 Glenside Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 Glenside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5046 Glenside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 Glenside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 Glenside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5046 Glenside Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5046 Glenside Ct offers parking.
Does 5046 Glenside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 Glenside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 Glenside Ct have a pool?
No, 5046 Glenside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5046 Glenside Ct have accessible units?
No, 5046 Glenside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 Glenside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 Glenside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
