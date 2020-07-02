5034 Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 bed, 2 bath Newly Remodeled - Check out this newly finished ranch home. Near Raytown and Independance, convenient highway access. This home includes matching white appliances and an eat in kitchen.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a (2) two year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, please visit our website rentkc.net to schedule a viewing or apply for this property.



(RLNE5589958)