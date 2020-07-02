All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5034 Hawthorne Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5034 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

5034 Hawthorne Ave

5034 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5034 Hawthorne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bed, 2 bath Newly Remodeled - Check out this newly finished ranch home. Near Raytown and Independance, convenient highway access. This home includes matching white appliances and an eat in kitchen.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a (2) two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, please visit our website rentkc.net to schedule a viewing or apply for this property.

(RLNE5589958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
5034 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 5034 Hawthorne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034 Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Hawthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 5034 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 5034 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary