Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5032 Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5032 Euclid Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5032 Euclid Ave
5032 Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5032 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please got to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5032 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5032 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary