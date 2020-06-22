All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5032 Euclid Ave

5032 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To view this property please got to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Euclid Ave have any available units?
5032 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5032 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
