All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5028 Overton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5028 Overton Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:16 PM

5028 Overton Avenue

5028 Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5028 Overton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!
True Ranch in a nice quite neighborhood with a large fenced in backyard. Larger bedrooms with new paint and carpet. Large basement. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Overton Avenue have any available units?
5028 Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5028 Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 Overton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Overton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Overton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary