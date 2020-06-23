Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5023 East Linwood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5023 East Linwood Boulevard
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5023 East Linwood Boulevard
5023 East Linwood Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5023 East Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Boulevard Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect home right in Midtown - This house sits right off Linwood and is close to so many amenities.
(RLNE3785097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have any available units?
5023 East Linwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5023 East Linwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5023 East Linwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 East Linwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 East Linwood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 East Linwood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary