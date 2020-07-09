Rent Calculator
5022 Park Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:38 PM
1 of 1
5022 Park Avenue
5022 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5022 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready for move in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5022 Park Avenue have any available units?
5022 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5022 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5022 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
