Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5014 South Benton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5014 South Benton Avenue
5014 South Benton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
5014 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come take a look at this updated 2 BR 1 BA Home with plenty of space in the living room dining room and kitchen. Easy highway access for your convenience
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have any available units?
5014 South Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5014 South Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5014 South Benton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 South Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 South Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 South Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
