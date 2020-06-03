Rent Calculator
5007 E. 39th St.
5007 E. 39th St.
5007 E 39th St
No Longer Available
Location
5007 E 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom home in Vineyard Neighborhood. - Three bedroom 1.5 bath home with new appliances and freshley painted in the Vineyard neighborhood. Come make this your new home.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4798026)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have any available units?
5007 E. 39th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5007 E. 39th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5007 E. 39th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 E. 39th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. offer parking?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have a pool?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have accessible units?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 E. 39th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 E. 39th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
