All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5004 Skiles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5004 Skiles Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5004 Skiles Ave
5004 Skiles Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5004 Skiles Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have any available units?
5004 Skiles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5004 Skiles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Skiles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Skiles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave offer parking?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have a pool?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have accessible units?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Skiles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Skiles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
