Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5004 Michigan Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 2:16 AM

5004 Michigan Avenue

5004 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5004 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, Mo. It offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 900 sq ft of living space.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
5004 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5004 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
