Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
500 NE 87th St.
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 NE 87th St.
500 Northeast 87th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Gashland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
500 Northeast 87th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location! Large fenced in back yard! -
(RLNE4985488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 NE 87th St. have any available units?
500 NE 87th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 500 NE 87th St. currently offering any rent specials?
500 NE 87th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 NE 87th St. pet-friendly?
No, 500 NE 87th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 500 NE 87th St. offer parking?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not offer parking.
Does 500 NE 87th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 NE 87th St. have a pool?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not have a pool.
Does 500 NE 87th St. have accessible units?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 500 NE 87th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 NE 87th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 NE 87th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
