All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4950 Grandview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4950 Grandview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4950 Grandview Road

4950 Grandview Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4950 Grandview Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137
Royal Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom is spacious and includes an en suite bathroom with a garden tub and a shower. The laundry room is on the main level right off the kitchen with easy access to the garage. The basement is finished with a wet bar and a 3rd bedroom. There is also an attached bathroom with double sinks and a very spacious shower. Out back, a small wooden deck overlooks a large backyard and the home has a 1 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Grandview Road have any available units?
4950 Grandview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Grandview Road have?
Some of 4950 Grandview Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Grandview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Grandview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Grandview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Grandview Road is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Grandview Road offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Grandview Road does offer parking.
Does 4950 Grandview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Grandview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Grandview Road have a pool?
No, 4950 Grandview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Grandview Road have accessible units?
No, 4950 Grandview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Grandview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Grandview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary