4950 Grandview Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes a breakfast bar, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom is spacious and includes an en suite bathroom with a garden tub and a shower. The laundry room is on the main level right off the kitchen with easy access to the garage. The basement is finished with a wet bar and a 3rd bedroom. There is also an attached bathroom with double sinks and a very spacious shower. Out back, a small wooden deck overlooks a large backyard and the home has a 1 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.