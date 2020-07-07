All apartments in Kansas City
4918 Garfield Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

4918 Garfield Ave

4918 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Garfield Ave have any available units?
4918 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4918 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4918 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

