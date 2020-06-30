All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4916 Northern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4916 Northern Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:14 AM

4916 Northern Avenue

4916 Northern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4916 Northern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Northern Avenue have any available units?
4916 Northern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4916 Northern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Northern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Northern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4916 Northern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Northern Avenue offers parking.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Northern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4916 Northern Avenue has a pool.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4916 Northern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 Northern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4916 Northern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4916 Northern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary