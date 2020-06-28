All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4915 S Benton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4915 S Benton Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

4915 S Benton Ave

4915 South Benton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4915 South Benton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1200 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 21bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 S Benton Ave have any available units?
4915 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 S Benton Ave have?
Some of 4915 S Benton Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4915 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4915 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4915 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 4915 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4915 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 4915 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4915 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4915 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 S Benton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary