Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

4915 Bellefontaine Ave

4915 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated and ready to call home 3BR 1 BA
Monthly rent $700
Deposit $700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
4915 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4915 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave has units with air conditioning.

