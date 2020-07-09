Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4915 Bellefontaine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
4915 Bellefontaine Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4915 Bellefontaine Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated and ready to call home 3BR 1 BA
Monthly rent $700
Deposit $700
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
4915 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4915 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 Bellefontaine Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary