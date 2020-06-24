Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4900 Brooklyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4900 Brooklyn Ave
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:41 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4900 Brooklyn Ave
4900 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4900 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly Remodeling 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home
Updated Kitchen and Bath
Glimmering hardwood floors
New Carpet, New Paint, New Windows
Call today and Apply Online At:
nalamanagement.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
4900 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 4900 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4900 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
