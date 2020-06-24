All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:41 PM

4900 Brooklyn Ave

4900 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Freshly Remodeling 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home
Updated Kitchen and Bath
Glimmering hardwood floors
New Carpet, New Paint, New Windows

Call today and Apply Online At:
nalamanagement.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
4900 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 4900 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
