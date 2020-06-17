4841 East 43rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This ranch home is located on a quiet, well kept, low traffic street in the Vineyards, just off Emmanuel Cleaver Blvd. It features 4 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. One of the bedrooms is a converted garage space, and is quite spacious. This home also offers newer windows, blinds, fridge and stove, an eat in kitchen, central air, main floor laundry hookups, and a dishwasher. The backyard is large and mostly fenced. There is also an alarm system. (alarm not included in rent). No basement. No garage.



NO Section 8



$40 app fee

$775 rent / $775 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.