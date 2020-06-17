All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4841 East 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4841 East 43rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4841 East 43rd Street

4841 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4841 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This ranch home is located on a quiet, well kept, low traffic street in the Vineyards, just off Emmanuel Cleaver Blvd. It features 4 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths. One of the bedrooms is a converted garage space, and is quite spacious. This home also offers newer windows, blinds, fridge and stove, an eat in kitchen, central air, main floor laundry hookups, and a dishwasher. The backyard is large and mostly fenced. There is also an alarm system. (alarm not included in rent). No basement. No garage.

NO Section 8

$40 app fee
$775 rent / $775 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 East 43rd Street have any available units?
4841 East 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4841 East 43rd Street have?
Some of 4841 East 43rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4841 East 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 East 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4841 East 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4841 East 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4841 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 4841 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4841 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4841 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4841 East 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary