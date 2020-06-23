All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4821 E 40th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4821 E 40th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4821 E 40th Ter

4821 East 40th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4821 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 912 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 E 40th Ter have any available units?
4821 E 40th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 E 40th Ter have?
Some of 4821 E 40th Ter's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 E 40th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4821 E 40th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 E 40th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4821 E 40th Ter offer parking?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4821 E 40th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 E 40th Ter have a pool?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4821 E 40th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 E 40th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 E 40th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary