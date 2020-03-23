Amenities

4805 Appleton Ave - 4805 Appleton Avenue is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Kansas City, MO.



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Fenced yard

-Garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



To schedule a viewing please call 816-343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$795.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$795.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



