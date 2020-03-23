Amenities
4805 Appleton Ave - 4805 Appleton Avenue is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Kansas City, MO.
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Fenced yard
-Garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
To schedule a viewing please call 816-343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE2629563)