Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4805 Appleton Avenue

4805 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Appleton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4805 Appleton Ave - 4805 Appleton Avenue is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Kansas City, MO.

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Fenced yard
-Garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

To schedule a viewing please call 816-343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2629563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Appleton Avenue have any available units?
4805 Appleton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Appleton Avenue have?
Some of 4805 Appleton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Appleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Appleton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Appleton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Appleton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Appleton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Appleton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4805 Appleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Appleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Appleton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4805 Appleton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Appleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4805 Appleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Appleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Appleton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

