4804 Jefferson Street - 301

4804 Jefferson Street
Location

4804 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Enjoy this gorgeous 1 bdrm/1bth is the Heart of Plaza! Directly across from Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife. 1 off-street parking spot at the building included!

The Robert Louis Stevenson Building provides secured entry, weekly common area cleanings and storage space.

Beautiful Hardwood floors with extra nook overlooking Plaza! Makes a great work space or expanded living room!

Large Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and gas stove. Owner pays your gas and water!

Updated bathroom with walk-in travertine tile shower
Central air and Central heat
Washer/dryer Hookups IN UNIT or free on-site laundry!
Google Fiber enable, Tenant does their own cover service.

Cats ok with $150 non-refundable deposit. $1,250 deposit, $1,250/mo rent
Call or text Jennifer for private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have any available units?
4804 Jefferson Street - 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have?
Some of 4804 Jefferson Street - 301's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Jefferson Street - 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 does offer parking.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have a pool?
No, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have accessible units?
No, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 301 has units with dishwashers.
