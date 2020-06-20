4804 Jefferson Street - 301

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Enjoy this gorgeous 1 bdrm/1bth is the Heart of Plaza! Directly across from Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife. 1 off-street parking spot at the building included!



The Robert Louis Stevenson Building provides secured entry, weekly common area cleanings and storage space.



Beautiful Hardwood floors with extra nook overlooking Plaza! Makes a great work space or expanded living room!



Large Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and gas stove. Owner pays your gas and water!



Updated bathroom with walk-in travertine tile shower

Central air and Central heat

Washer/dryer Hookups IN UNIT or free on-site laundry!

Google Fiber enable, Tenant does their own cover service.



Cats ok with $150 non-refundable deposit. $1,250 deposit, $1,250/mo rent

Call or text Jennifer for private showing!