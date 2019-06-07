All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4722 Evanston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4722 Evanston Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

4722 Evanston Avenue

4722 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4722 Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
4722 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4722 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 Evanston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 Evanston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary