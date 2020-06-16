4712 East 44th Street

Amenities

This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near restaurants, parks, and more!



The living room provides you with brand new carpet, modern fixtures, and fresh paint. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances. Also, in the kitchen, is brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new cabinets, and modern fixtures! The bedrooms contain new carpet, updated fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint. The bathrooms have brand new LTV flooring, vanities, modern fixtures, and in the full bath, new shower walls! The backyard would be great for pets!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.