Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

4712 East 44th Street

4712 East 44th Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4712 East 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1.5 bath house is located near restaurants, parks, and more!

The living room provides you with brand new carpet, modern fixtures, and fresh paint. The kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances. Also, in the kitchen, is brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new cabinets, and modern fixtures! The bedrooms contain new carpet, updated fixtures, and a fresh coat of paint. The bathrooms have brand new LTV flooring, vanities, modern fixtures, and in the full bath, new shower walls! The backyard would be great for pets!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 East 44th Street have any available units?
4712 East 44th Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 East 44th Street have?
Some of 4712 East 44th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4712 East 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 East 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4712 East 44th Street offer parking?
No, 4712 East 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4712 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 East 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 East 44th Street have a pool?
No, 4712 East 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4712 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 4712 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 East 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
