4645 Harrison Street - 1

Amenities
Newly renovated unit with a unique layout. Private entrance in the back of a duplex with a fully fenced back yard. Could be two bedrooms, but also perfect for one person with one bedroom and a den/office.
This apartment features large rooms, a great walk-in closet and huge bathroom with separate toilet and shower area. Great location blocks from UMKC with easy access to midtown, the Nelson-Atkins Museum, Westport, the Plaza and Highway 71 for quick commuter's access.
Pet friendly. Separate pet deposit required.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.