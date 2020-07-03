4645 Harrison Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly renovated unit with a unique layout. Private entrance in the back of a duplex with a fully fenced back yard. Could be two bedrooms, but also perfect for one person with one bedroom and a den/office.



This apartment features large rooms, a great walk-in closet and huge bathroom with separate toilet and shower area. Great location blocks from UMKC with easy access to midtown, the Nelson-Atkins Museum, Westport, the Plaza and Highway 71 for quick commuter's access.



Pet friendly. Separate pet deposit required.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.