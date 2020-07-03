All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

4645 Harrison Street - 1

4645 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly renovated unit with a unique layout. Private entrance in the back of a duplex with a fully fenced back yard. Could be two bedrooms, but also perfect for one person with one bedroom and a den/office.

This apartment features large rooms, a great walk-in closet and huge bathroom with separate toilet and shower area. Great location blocks from UMKC with easy access to midtown, the Nelson-Atkins Museum, Westport, the Plaza and Highway 71 for quick commuter's access.

Pet friendly. Separate pet deposit required.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have any available units?
4645 Harrison Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have?
Some of 4645 Harrison Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Harrison Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Harrison Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Harrison Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Harrison Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Harrison Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

