Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4641 Benton Blvd
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4641 Benton Blvd
4641 Benton Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4641 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have any available units?
4641 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4641 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd offer parking?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 Benton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 Benton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
