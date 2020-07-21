Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4639 N Bristol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4639 N Bristol
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4639 N Bristol
4639 North Bristol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4639 North Bristol Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnetonka
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed 1 bath - Freshly updated home. Kitchen is really a standout feature. 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Call Larry at ?+1 (816) 655-1804?
(RLNE2909562)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4639 N Bristol have any available units?
4639 N Bristol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4639 N Bristol currently offering any rent specials?
4639 N Bristol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 N Bristol pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 N Bristol is pet friendly.
Does 4639 N Bristol offer parking?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not offer parking.
Does 4639 N Bristol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 N Bristol have a pool?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not have a pool.
Does 4639 N Bristol have accessible units?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 N Bristol have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 N Bristol have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 N Bristol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Coves North
Hanover Place
Waldo
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
West Plaza
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary