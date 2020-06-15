4638 Willow Ave

Amenities
Spacious luxury Super 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, 2 spacious master bedrooms, each with full private bathrooms and walk-in closets and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups