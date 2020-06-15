All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

4638 Willow Ave

4638 Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4638 Willow Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8993406b ----
Spacious luxury Super 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, 2 spacious master bedrooms, each with full private bathrooms and walk-in closets and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Willow Ave have any available units?
4638 Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4638 Willow Ave have?
Some of 4638 Willow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4638 Willow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Willow Ave offers parking.
Does 4638 Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Willow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4638 Willow Ave has a pool.
Does 4638 Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 4638 Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Willow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

