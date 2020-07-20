All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4636 N Elmwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4636 N Elmwood Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

4636 N Elmwood Ave

4636 North Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4636 North Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE4978413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have any available units?
4636 N Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4636 N Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4636 N Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 N Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 N Elmwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave offer parking?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4636 N Elmwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4636 N Elmwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary