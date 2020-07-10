All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4632 Willow Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90f5907037 ----
Newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Willow Ave have any available units?
4632 Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Willow Ave have?
Some of 4632 Willow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4632 Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4632 Willow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Willow Ave offers parking.
Does 4632 Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 4632 Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 4632 Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 Willow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

