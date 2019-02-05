4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com

4626 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64112 West Plaza
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**
We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include: *Awesome vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Quick FAQ: *We are a pet hair free community *Members are required to be 21 years and over *We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
