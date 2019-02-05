All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:17 PM

4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com

4626 Genessee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4626 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**

We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

All our homes include:
*Awesome vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events

Quick FAQ:
*We are a pet hair free community
*Members are required to be 21 years and over
*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have?
Some of 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com is pet friendly.
Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
No, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary