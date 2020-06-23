All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4619 S Benton Ave
4619 S Benton Ave

4619 South Benton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4619 South Benton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 BR 1.5 Bath House
Recently Renovated and ready to call home.

$675 Rental Rate
$675 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 S Benton Ave have any available units?
4619 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4619 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4619 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4619 S Benton Ave has units with air conditioning.
