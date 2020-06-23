Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4619 S Benton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4619 S Benton Ave
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4619 S Benton Ave
4619 South Benton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4619 South Benton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 BR 1.5 Bath House
Recently Renovated and ready to call home.
$675 Rental Rate
$675 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have any available units?
4619 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4619 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4619 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 S Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4619 S Benton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary