Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4615 East 43 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4615 East 43 Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4615 East 43 Terrace
4615 East 43rd Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4615 East 43rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have any available units?
4615 East 43 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4615 East 43 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4615 East 43 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 East 43 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace offer parking?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have a pool?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary