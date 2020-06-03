All apartments in Kansas City
4615 East 43 Terrace

4615 East 43rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4615 East 43rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have any available units?
4615 East 43 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4615 East 43 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4615 East 43 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 East 43 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace offer parking?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have a pool?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 East 43 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 East 43 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
