Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4604 Wabash Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4604 Wabash Avenue
4604 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4604 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath single family house. We acccept Housing Choice Vouchers - if you would like to view the property please call/text 816-602-6520
(RLNE3785096)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
4604 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4604 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
