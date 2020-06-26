All apartments in Kansas City
4604 Wabash Avenue

4604 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath single family house. We acccept Housing Choice Vouchers - if you would like to view the property please call/text 816-602-6520

(RLNE3785096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
4604 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4604 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4604 Wabash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
