Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

4604 NE 47th Street

4604 Northeast 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Northeast 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northland home for Rent!! $925 - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious floor plan and is located at 4604 NE 47th Street in Kansas City, MO 64117. This north land home will not last long!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 NE 47th Street have any available units?
4604 NE 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 NE 47th Street have?
Some of 4604 NE 47th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 NE 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4604 NE 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 NE 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 NE 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4604 NE 47th Street offer parking?
No, 4604 NE 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4604 NE 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 NE 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 NE 47th Street have a pool?
No, 4604 NE 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4604 NE 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 4604 NE 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 NE 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 NE 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

