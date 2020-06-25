All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4604 E 46th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4604 E 46th ST
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

4604 E 46th ST

4604 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4604 East 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4861882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 E 46th ST have any available units?
4604 E 46th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4604 E 46th ST currently offering any rent specials?
4604 E 46th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 E 46th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 E 46th ST is pet friendly.
Does 4604 E 46th ST offer parking?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not offer parking.
Does 4604 E 46th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 E 46th ST have a pool?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not have a pool.
Does 4604 E 46th ST have accessible units?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 E 46th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4604 E 46th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4604 E 46th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary