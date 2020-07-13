Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: 1 pet $250 deposit; 2 pets $300 deposit.

fee: 1 pet $250 (non-refundable); 2 pets $300 (non-refundable).

limit: 2

rent: $20 per pet.

restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Aggressive dog breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Application Requirements: Before we can approve your application, you must provide a picture of the pet along with documentation from your veterinarian stating the following for each pet: breed, age, gender, weight, clawed or declawed (cats only). If you currently do not have a pet, please be sure to contact the management office to review this information prior to adding a pet to your family to ensure the pet meets all of the requirements.