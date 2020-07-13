All apartments in Kansas City
46 Penn.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

46 Penn

Open Now until 6pm
4551 Pennsylvania Ave · (816) 205-8831
Location

4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2312 · Avail. now

$1,564

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$2,054

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1218 · Avail. now

$2,274

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. now

$2,314

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 46 Penn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
fire pit
guest suite
lobby
Located in the prestigious Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, 46 Penn Apartments puts you just steps from The Plaza-15 blocks of high-end retail and restaurants in a charming Spanish-style setting. 46 Penn sets a higher standard.

Special features in each apartment home include quartz countertops, wine coolers, ceramic tile in the bathrooms, hardwood flooring in living/dining room, patio or balcony, side-by-side refrigerator with water/ice dispenser, stainless steel appliances, walk in showers and washer and dryers.

The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home. Exclusive amenities cater to each residents' personal and professional wellbeing, and extensive concierge services provide total convenience. Amenities include a lavish pool courtyard with alfresco kitchen, fire pit and outdoor media lounge, tanning and massage therapy salons, state-of-the-art fitness center with free weekly classes, a reservable guest suite, water features, nesting areas for quiet relaxation, resident entertainment lounge and electric car charging stations. Come discover Plaza living perfected.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $250 deposit; 2 pets $300 deposit.
fee: 1 pet $250 (non-refundable); 2 pets $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Aggressive dog breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Application Requirements: Before we can approve your application, you must provide a picture of the pet along with documentation from your veterinarian stating the following for each pet: breed, age, gender, weight, clawed or declawed (cats only). If you currently do not have a pet, please be sure to contact the management office to review this information prior to adding a pet to your family to ensure the pet meets all of the requirements.
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat.
fee: $150 per cat.
limit: 2 cats maximum.
rent: $20/month per cat.
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 spot per bedroom.
Storage Details: $100/month: inside building, $50/month: in parking garage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 46 Penn have any available units?
46 Penn has 8 units available starting at $1,564 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Penn have?
Some of 46 Penn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Penn currently offering any rent specials?
46 Penn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Penn pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Penn is pet friendly.
Does 46 Penn offer parking?
Yes, 46 Penn offers parking.
Does 46 Penn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Penn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Penn have a pool?
Yes, 46 Penn has a pool.
Does 46 Penn have accessible units?
Yes, 46 Penn has accessible units.
Does 46 Penn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Penn has units with dishwashers.

