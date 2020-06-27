All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

4531 Terrace St.

4531 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled West Plaza Cottage Home - Charming West Plaza home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and additional bonus room, could be an office or media room. Recently remodeled with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Attached one car garage, fenced in backyard. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in the unfinished basement area. There is also plenty of storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. 1 dog no larger then 50 lbs.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,295.00 Per Month

(RLNE5123533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Terrace St. have any available units?
4531 Terrace St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 Terrace St. have?
Some of 4531 Terrace St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 Terrace St. currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Terrace St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Terrace St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 Terrace St. is pet friendly.
Does 4531 Terrace St. offer parking?
Yes, 4531 Terrace St. offers parking.
Does 4531 Terrace St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4531 Terrace St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Terrace St. have a pool?
No, 4531 Terrace St. does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Terrace St. have accessible units?
No, 4531 Terrace St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Terrace St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 Terrace St. does not have units with dishwashers.
