All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4526 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4526 Monroe Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4526 Monroe Avenue

4526 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4526 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 2 BR 1 BA Home that won't last long at this price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
4526 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4526 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4526 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4526 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4526 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary