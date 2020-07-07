Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4524 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Kansas City, MO
4524 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4524 Pennsylvania Ave
4524 Pennsylvania Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4524 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/157cf45070 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4524 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4524 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4524 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
