All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4524 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4524 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

4524 Pennsylvania Ave

4524 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Plaza Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4524 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/157cf45070 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4524 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4524 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary