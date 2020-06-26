4521 Wornall Road - 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber internet access lobby pet friendly

Fantastic LOCATION!

2 bd 2 ba gorgeous condo located just steps from the Plaza!

Bright and airy, this open concept corner unit has it all- large windows, updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, island seating, lots of storage space, washer/dryer in unit and a garage parking space for 2 vehicles!!

Enjoy the corner unit perks with two balconies plus common area patio space and beautifully landscaped fenced in yard will give you an outdoor oasis while being within walking distance to shops and restaurants at the Plaza.

This secure building has elevator access, common lobby space, trash and recycling service.

Heat/hot water included in rent.

Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet, Google Fiber ready.

First month rent and security deposit due up front.

Pet deposit of $250.

Don't wait, this unit won't last long!