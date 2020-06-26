All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4521 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
Fantastic LOCATION!
2 bd 2 ba gorgeous condo located just steps from the Plaza!
Bright and airy, this open concept corner unit has it all- large windows, updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, island seating, lots of storage space, washer/dryer in unit and a garage parking space for 2 vehicles!!
Enjoy the corner unit perks with two balconies plus common area patio space and beautifully landscaped fenced in yard will give you an outdoor oasis while being within walking distance to shops and restaurants at the Plaza.
This secure building has elevator access, common lobby space, trash and recycling service.
Heat/hot water included in rent.
Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet, Google Fiber ready.
First month rent and security deposit due up front.
Pet deposit of $250.
Don't wait, this unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have any available units?
4521 Wornall Road - 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have?
Some of 4521 Wornall Road - 204's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Wornall Road - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Wornall Road - 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Wornall Road - 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 offers parking.
Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have a pool?
No, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have accessible units?
No, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Wornall Road - 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Wornall Road - 204 has units with dishwashers.
