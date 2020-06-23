4521 Cleveland Ave

Amenities

This 1,172 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. This house has plenty of outside room to move on. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome. Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668