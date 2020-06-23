All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4521 Cleveland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4521 Cleveland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4521 Cleveland Ave

4521 North Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4521 North Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chaumiere

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,172 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. This house has plenty of outside room to move on. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome. Must have a 3 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
4521 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Cleveland Ave have?
Some of 4521 Cleveland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Cleveland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
No, 4521 Cleveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 4521 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4521 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Cleveland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary