Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4520 Chestnut Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4520 Chestnut Ave

4520 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4860926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
4520 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4520 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Chestnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Chestnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
