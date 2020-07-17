4511 Headwood Drive

Amenities

Come see this amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near the plaza today! All the perks of the area, yet private community feel. Large living room with huge brick fireplace. Gorgeous updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and bar space with bar stools to enjoy meals. Large Bedroom that also has the washer/dryer hookups within. Stackable unit recommended. Spacious bathroom with large vanity. Walk out from your living room or bedroom onto your own private patio. Large space to relax! Check out the view of the pool too! Designated covered parking available and assigned storage area available.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

Additional HOA Qualifications are required - contact our office for details.



Pet Policy: Up to 1 cat possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Separate HOA pet policy and fees are required - contact our office for details. Parking spot available for $30/mo



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.