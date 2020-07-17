All apartments in Kansas City
4511 Headwood Drive

4511 Headwood Drive · (816) 788-6650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4511 Headwood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Come see this amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near the plaza today! All the perks of the area, yet private community feel. Large living room with huge brick fireplace. Gorgeous updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and bar space with bar stools to enjoy meals. Large Bedroom that also has the washer/dryer hookups within. Stackable unit recommended. Spacious bathroom with large vanity. Walk out from your living room or bedroom onto your own private patio. Large space to relax! Check out the view of the pool too! Designated covered parking available and assigned storage area available.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
Additional HOA Qualifications are required - contact our office for details.

Pet Policy: Up to 1 cat possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Separate HOA pet policy and fees are required - contact our office for details. Parking spot available for $30/mo

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Headwood Drive have any available units?
4511 Headwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Headwood Drive have?
Some of 4511 Headwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Headwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Headwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Headwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 Headwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4511 Headwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Headwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4511 Headwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Headwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Headwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4511 Headwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4511 Headwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4511 Headwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Headwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Headwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
