All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4510 E 20th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4510 E 20th st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4510 E 20th st

4510 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4510 East 20th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4510 E 20th St - Cozy 3 bedroom waiting for you to call home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3254724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 E 20th st have any available units?
4510 E 20th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4510 E 20th st currently offering any rent specials?
4510 E 20th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 E 20th st pet-friendly?
No, 4510 E 20th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4510 E 20th st offer parking?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not offer parking.
Does 4510 E 20th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 E 20th st have a pool?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not have a pool.
Does 4510 E 20th st have accessible units?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 E 20th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 E 20th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4510 E 20th st does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary