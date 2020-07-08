All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:32 PM

4508 NW 57th St

4508 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Northwest 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5010e64057 ---- Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 NW 57th St have any available units?
4508 NW 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 NW 57th St have?
Some of 4508 NW 57th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 NW 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
4508 NW 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 NW 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 NW 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 4508 NW 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 4508 NW 57th St offers parking.
Does 4508 NW 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 NW 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 NW 57th St have a pool?
No, 4508 NW 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 4508 NW 57th St have accessible units?
No, 4508 NW 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 NW 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 NW 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.

