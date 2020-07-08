4508 NW 57th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.