Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM
4501 E 114th Ter
4501 East 114th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
4501 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have any available units?
4501 E 114th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4501 E 114th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4501 E 114th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 E 114th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter offer parking?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have a pool?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 E 114th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 E 114th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
