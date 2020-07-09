All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4439 Roanoke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4439 Roanoke
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

4439 Roanoke

4439 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4439 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d16636022 ----
***SPECIAL** Look & Lease - Half Off Security Deposit! Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.

The Drake is located in one of the city?s most popular areas, the Country Club Plaza. Host to fabulous upscale shopping, gourmet dining, art galleries, live entertainment, and lively parks, you?ll never be bored living there! The Drake is within also walking distance to Westport which is home to some of the finest nightlife Kansas City has to offer. The beautiful features in each apartment home include marble tile in the kitchen and bathroom, original hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, in-suite washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave), granite countertops, and Google Fiber. Put your mind at ease with the controlled access building entry and 24-Hour maintenance.

Call us today to discover why The Drake is the best place to live and play in Kansas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Roanoke have any available units?
4439 Roanoke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Roanoke have?
Some of 4439 Roanoke's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Roanoke currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Roanoke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Roanoke pet-friendly?
No, 4439 Roanoke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4439 Roanoke offer parking?
No, 4439 Roanoke does not offer parking.
Does 4439 Roanoke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4439 Roanoke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Roanoke have a pool?
No, 4439 Roanoke does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Roanoke have accessible units?
No, 4439 Roanoke does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Roanoke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 Roanoke has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary