4434 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City MO. Appliances include stove and fridge. Washer and Dryer hook ups in basement. Key Realty Group LLC does not advertise on Craigslist. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 Askew Ave have any available units?
4434 Askew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.